Franklin Resources Inc. Has $6.67 Million Holdings in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.70% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 116,511 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $59.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.68.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. Analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.