Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 821,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,488 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Neogen were worth $37,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Neogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEOG opened at $41.34 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.