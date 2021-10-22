Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Masco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

