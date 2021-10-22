General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Trimmed by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.07. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $209.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.