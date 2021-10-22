Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 145,687 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 2.05% of ACM Research worth $36,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ACM Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ACM Research by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACMR stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 0.73.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.