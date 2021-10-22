Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

