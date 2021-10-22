MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $410.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.65. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $396.17 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

