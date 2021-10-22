RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $410.10.

RingCentral stock opened at $248.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.65. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,255 shares of company stock valued at $29,131,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

