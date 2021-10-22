PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 67.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PRT stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 49.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

