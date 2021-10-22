RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.7763 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

RIOCF opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

