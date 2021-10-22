Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.244 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 78.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

KOF opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

