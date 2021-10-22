Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

SON stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

