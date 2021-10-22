VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Downgraded by TheStreet

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:VHC opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. VirnetX has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.48.
VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 66,841.95%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.
