VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Downgraded by TheStreet

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:VHC opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. VirnetX has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.48.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 66,841.95%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VirnetX by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 362,741 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in VirnetX by 160.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 74,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VirnetX by 368.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 126,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

