TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.