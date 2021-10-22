Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Rating Increased to A- at TheStreet

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Issuer Direct stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.51 million, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

