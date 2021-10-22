Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 28,030 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ouster were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,779,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

NYSE:OUST opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Ouster Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

