Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 1,455 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after acquiring an additional 763,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after acquiring an additional 717,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $206.56 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

