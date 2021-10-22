Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

