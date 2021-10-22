Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $59.19 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

