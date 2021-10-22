Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,962 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,966,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $201,063.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $710,056.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.