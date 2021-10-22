Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 810.67 ($10.59).

LRE stock opened at GBX 510.65 ($6.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 505.50 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 615.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 638.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

