Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $34.43 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

