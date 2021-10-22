Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $46.75 Million in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 858,755 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,751,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP raised its position in Nuance Communications by 41.4% during the first quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after buying an additional 365,722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $5,444,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NUAN opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -424.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.