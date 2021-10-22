Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $45.41 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $45,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 585,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

FMX stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

