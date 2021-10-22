Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.02

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.02 and last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 5616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

