PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.91

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.91 and last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 25646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNXN. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $704.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

