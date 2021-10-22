PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.91

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.91 and last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 25646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.
Several research firms have weighed in on CNXN. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.72.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
