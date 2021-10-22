Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.29

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 2428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPYYY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Centrica alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.