Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,855.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2,589.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

