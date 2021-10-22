Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Up 7.4%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 16,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 405,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $847.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 63.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.