-$0.25 EPS Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Inogen reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INGN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of INGN opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $944.46 million, a PE ratio of -348.05 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,800 shares of company stock worth $2,502,883. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Inogen by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Inogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.