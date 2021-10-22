EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.08

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.08 and last traded at $93.03, with a volume of 163705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.16.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,673,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 45,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

