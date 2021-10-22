Brokerages Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTST shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of NTST opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2,473.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,285,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in NETSTREIT by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

