BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

BTRS stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in BTRS by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 440,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

