Harris Kupperman Acquires 25,000 Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman bought 25,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$29,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,775,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,090,705.
CVE YAK opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.73.
Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile
Read More: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.