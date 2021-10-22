Harris Kupperman Acquires 25,000 Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman bought 25,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$29,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,775,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,090,705.

CVE YAK opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.73.

Get Mongolia Growth Group alerts:

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.