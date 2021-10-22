The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 10,965 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $822,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LOVE stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 27.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

