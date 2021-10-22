Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $9.89 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.26.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE CS opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.