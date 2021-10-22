Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DBOEY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.