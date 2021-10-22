Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.79.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

