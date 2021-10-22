Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $604.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Loop Industries by 154.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loop Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

