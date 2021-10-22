California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

