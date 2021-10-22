Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.29.

Charter Communications stock opened at $735.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $764.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

