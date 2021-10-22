Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $215,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $67.07 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

