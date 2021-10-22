Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 86.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

SRVR stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

