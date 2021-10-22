Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 64,644 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.28% of National Bank worth $49,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in National Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 162.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 88.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 42.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBHC stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

NBHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

