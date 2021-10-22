California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,830 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,830 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Globus Medical worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after purchasing an additional 155,870 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 71,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after purchasing an additional 130,980 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.