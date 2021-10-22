California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,688 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Acceleron Pharma worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock opened at $173.75 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

