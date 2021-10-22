Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of fuboTV worth $57,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUBO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,665 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,658,000 after buying an additional 1,141,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $18,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

