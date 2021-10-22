Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $20.42 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $20.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $24.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.88 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.74.

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average of $312.69. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.