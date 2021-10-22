Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 356 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE WD opened at $125.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $130.35.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.