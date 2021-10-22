SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $13,131.19 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $13,131.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SI-BONE stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

